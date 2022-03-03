Tbo to put his celebrity touch on master’s degree programme

Media personality Thabo Molefe, fondly known as Tbo Touch, is one of the first 20 students who are registered for the new Master of Business Administration (MBA) tailored for the creative industry. The course was launched on Thursday in Johannesburg.

The degree, offered by Regenesys Business School, aims to strengthen management, leadership capabilities, and the skills of the people working in the creative sector. The creative sector includes marketing, adverting, public relations and communications, music, film, and visual arts.

Molefe is the latest celebrity to reveal that he is going back to school after music producer and entrepreneur Oscar “Oskido” Mdlongwa started his five-month course in project management at the University of Pretoria in February.

Classes for the MBA programme are expected to commence in July. According to Regenesys Molefe, together with other well-known creatives, will also facilitate a series of master classes in the build-up to the start of the course.

Speaking about the programme Dr Marko Saravanja, chairperson of the Regenesys Group, said in a statement that the “creative industry is critical to the growth of the economy as we seek to build and manage new forms of value and competitiveness”.

“This MBA is a fantastic opportunity to grow skills and knowledge for people in the creative industry,” shared Saravanja.

“Our students are going to be able to apply systematic rational analysis and other interdisciplinary processes designed for effective management, contextualising them for their organisations or businesses so that they are able to deal with real-life issues and leadership management challenges.”

Sibongiseni Kumalo, dean of academics at Regenesys Business School, said the managers in the creative sector needed to keep up with the needs of “conscious consumers who demand ethical and inclusive marketing campaigns”.

Kumalo shared: “Middle management and executives need to acquire a much deeper, holistic and wider-ranging set of skills based around today’s much conscious consumers who demand ethical and inclusive marketing campaigns that are aware of their surroundings and their personal needs.

“What is also important is the need to develop skills around creativity, innovation, arts and digital in a much broader customer-focused way.”

Molefe said he was happy to embark on this educational journey.

“Consumer needs are forever changing, and as a business person, I need to be updated with the latest developments in the industry and also be able to think strategically and long term.”

