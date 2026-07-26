Teaching excellence rewarded at National Education Excellence Awards

The Department of Basic Education has recognised the country’s top-performing education districts, circuits and schools for their outstanding contribution to teaching and learning at the National Education Excellence Awards.

Hosted at the NH Hotel in Sandton, Gauteng, on Friday, the awards celebrated excellence across South Africa’s education sector, with Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube praising educators, school leaders and district officials for driving improvements in learner performance.

Addressing delegates, Gwarube said the awards honoured those who had gone beyond merely meeting targets and had demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to improving education outcomes.

“The Class of 2025 achieved a national NSC pass rate of 88% — the highest recorded in our country’s history. Behind every learner who succeeds is a teacher who believed in that learner’s potential. Behind every school that improves is a principal who leads with purpose. And behind every district that progresses is a district director and a team that refuse to accept that poor outcomes are inevitable,” she said.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube at the National Education Excellence Awards in Sandton on Friday.

Gwarube said South Africa’s future depended on educating and empowering young people to build a stronger nation.

“One of the greatest strengths of our education system is that while national government provides policy direction and provinces administer the schooling system, it is our districts and circuits that turn policy into practice,” she said.

She described district offices as the backbone of the education system, where struggling schools received support, curriculum delivery was strengthened and teachers and principals received guidance.

“Districts are where educational leadership becomes real. This is where teachers are coached, principals are guided, challenges are identified and solutions are implemented. As district directors, you occupy one of the most demanding leadership positions in public education. You carry the responsibility of ensuring that every school under your care has the support it needs to succeed, even when resources are limited,” she said.

Gwarube also paid tribute to district directors, education officials, principals, teachers, support staff, parents, school governing bodies, communities and learners for their role in strengthening the education system.

Education districts from across the country were recognised in several categories.

In the Selected Quality Indicators: National Senior Certificate (NSC) 2025 category, Gauteng dominated the top three positions, with Johannesburg West taking first place, followed by Tshwane South and Johannesburg North. KwaZulu-Natal’s Pinetown, Ugu and Umkhanyakude districts also received recognition for their strong performance.

In the Most Improved District category, based on NSC performance between 2024 and 2025, the Sarah Baartman Education District in the Eastern Cape claimed first place, followed by the John Taolo Gaetsewe Education District in the Northern Cape and Bohlabela Education District in Mpumalanga.

Johannesburg West and Tshwane South in Gauteng, together with the Umlazi Education District in KwaZulu-Natal, were also honoured for achieving the highest percentage of NSC bachelor passes in 2025.

The Excellence in District Leadership and Management awards went to the Western Cape’s Eden and Central Karoo District, the Eastern Cape’s Joe Gqabi District and the Free State’s Lejweleputswa District.

For Excellence in Primary School Learning Outcomes Support, awards were presented to the Western Cape’s Metro Central Education District, KwaZulu-Natal’s uMgungundlovu Education District and the Free State’s Mangaung Education District.

A total of 24 schools from across South Africa also received trophies in recognition of excellence and dedication.

Free State Department of Education spokesperson Howard Ndaba said the province had once again demonstrated its commitment to quality education by securing multiple top three national podium finishes and being ranked the second-best performing province nationally in the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations with a pass rate of 89.33%.

“Lejweleputswa District, under the leadership of district director Mrs Phaello Zonke, achieved third place nationally for Excellence in District Leadership and Management. Mangaung Metro District, led by district director Mr December Moloi, secured third place nationally for Excellence in District Support for Primary Learning Outcomes.

“In the school category, Trio Primary School in Kroonstad, within the Fezile Dabi District, achieved second place nationally in the Top Performing Full-Service School category. This national recognition affirms the school’s commitment to inclusive education and delivering quality learning for all learners.

“These accolades reflect the strategic support, accountability and dedication shown by district teams to improve learner outcomes from the foundation phase upwards,” Ndaba said.

Free State Education MEC Dr Mamiki Maboya congratulated the Lejweleputswa and Mangaung education districts, as well as Trio Primary School, for bringing national recognition to the province.

“The Free State stands tall. To Mrs Zonke and the entire Lejweleputswa team, to Mr Moloi and the Mangaung Metro family and to the principals, teachers, parents and learners of Trio Primary School, I salute you.

“Your performance at the National Education Excellence Awards is not by accident. It is the result of late nights, early mornings and an unwavering belief that every child in the Free State deserves a quality education.

“Achieving an 89.33% NSC pass rate and being named the second-best performing province in South Africa, while also scooping national awards for leadership and learning support, tells a clear story that the Free State is building strong foundations and that our future is indeed bright.”

She also thanked education officials and teachers for their dedication.

“To all our officials, principals and teachers who work under pressure every day, thank you. You are changing lives, one classroom at a time. Continue to serve with pride, purpose and passion. The Free State is proud of you.

“As the Free State Department of Education, we remain resolute. Our goal is quality education for every child, in every classroom, in every school and in every community across the Free State,” Maboya said.

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