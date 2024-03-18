The promises of Schools of Specialisation

In the vibrant landscape of education, innovation stands as a beacon of hope; illuminating pathways to brighter futures. In Gauteng, this promise takes shape in the form of Schools of Specialisation, a revolutionary approach to learning that transcends traditional boundaries and embraces the diversity of talents and aspirations that define our youth.

These Schools of Specialisation are not just buildings with fancy classrooms; they are crucibles of creativity, where young minds are moulded, nurtured, inspired, and empowered to reach their full potential. Each school is a hub of excellence, specialising in key disciplines and focus areas that align with Gauteng’s Economic Corridors, which are as follows:

Johannesburg region (Central Economic Corridor: Financial services, pharmaceutical, hospitality);• Tshwane region (Northern Economic Corridor: Research, innovation (knowledge), nuclear, automotive;

SEDIWES region (Southern Corridor (SW, SE): Hydro-industry, tourism & entertainment, logistics, agro-processing); and

Ekurhuleni region (Eastern Corridor: Transport (aviation), manufacturing and logistics).

The schools are also intended to ensure that pupils are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

At the heart of this bold initiative lies a commitment to inclusivity and diversity, ensuring that every pupill, regardless of their background or circumstance, has access to high-quality education that prepares them for success.

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) on March 2, hosted its second annual Schools of Specialisation (SOS) Festival, held at the John Orr Engineering School of Specialisation, where we witnessed the remarkable achievements of our pupils and the innovative projects they showcased.

Here are some highlights:

Soshanguve Automotive School of Specialisation:

Displayed its latest creation, an electric car powered by lithium iron phosphate batteries, showcasing its expertise in automotive technology.

Oosrand Commerce & Entrepreneurship School of Specialisation:

Demonstrated proficiency in event planning, culinary arts, and online booking systems.

St Barnabas Maths, Science & ICT School of Specialisation:

Developed a high-end website featuring a 3D immersive map of the school premises.

Katlehong Engineering School of Specialisation:

Presented a smart kitchen equipped with autonomous robotic arms and a water reticulation system, show-casing its innovation in engineering.

UJ Academy Maths, Science & ICT School of Specialisation:

Exhibited a hydroponic vertical farming system powered by solar energy, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and agricultural innovation.

Tebogwana Engineering School of Specialisation:

Unveiled a solar-powered smart ambulance made entirely of lightweight material, emphasising its dedication to healthcare innovation.

Letsibogo Girls Maths, Science & ICT School of Specialisation:

Showcased its fully equipped radio station and television studio, highlighting its focus on media and communication.

Curtis Nkondo School of Specialisation:

Presented a smart trolley capable of scanning grocery items.

Kwa-Thema Skills School of Specialisation:

Operated a beauty salon where pupils provided manicures, pedicures, and haircuts, demonstrating their skills in personal care and entrepreneurship.

Thuto-ke-Matla Engineering School of Specialisation:

Showcased engineering excellence through practical demonstrations, inspiring the audience with its innovation and problem-solving abilities.

Edward Phatudi Maths, Science & ICT School of Specialisation:

Created a water-powered generator offering a sustainable alternative to electricity generation, contributing to environmental conservation.

John Orr Engineering School of Specialisation:

Showcased its silent solar-powered electric motorcycle, highlighting its focus on renewable energy and transportation innovation.

Khutlo-Tharo Performance and Creative Arts School of Specialisation:

Performed a theatre piece and sang a cover of Winston “Mankunku” Ngozi’s “Yakhal’ Inkomo”, showcasing its talents in performing arts and entertainment.

These Schools of Specialisation are not just schools. They are a testament that we have made great strides towards making a clarion call of our forebears in Kliptown in 1955, where they declared in the Freedom Charter that the “doors of learning and culture shall be open to all”.

We invest in the future of our youth, our communities, and our nation.

Chiloane is Education MEC in Gauteng

