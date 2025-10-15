UFS halts operations amid new policy sidelining unfunded students

The University of the Free State has halted operations indefinitely following violent student protests over the new registration policy chaos.

The university had introduced a new system where academically qualifying students will only be registered once their funding has been confirmed. Students under the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will still be registered in full.

Protests erupted over the decision, and buildings were attacked; others were torched. Videos are also making rounds on social media of students being tortured in their residences.

University clarifies issue

UFS senior director for communication and marketing Lacea Loader said the new policy says UFS is the only university that allowed students to register while they had outstanding fees. This will increase certainty about registration statuses, she added.

“Students have been requested to vacate the campus within the next 24 hours. This decision follows incidents on the evening of 13 October 2025, during which a group of students caused extensive damage to university property and engaged in acts of vandalism and arson. And during which several security officers sustained injuries, and three remain hospitalised.

“The Executive Management Committee (Exco) of the university expresses its deep concern about the situation on the Qwaqwa Campus. And it is currently assessing the extent of the damage,” said Loader.

She said the protection services are still monitoring the situation and ensuring staff and students’ safety. She further disputed that a student has died during the protests.

Registration process under review

Loader said a detailed review of the 2025 registration data showed that provisional registration did not effectively help students facing financial difficulties. Most of those who registered this way and made payment agreements could not keep up with their payments. This led to high levels of stress and uncertainty.

“To address this, and in agreement with the 2024/2025 Institutional Student Representative Council (ISRC), the university has resolved to phase out provisional registration at the end of 2025 and implement a proactive, student-centred financial support strategy,” said Loader.

Nhlamulo Ndhlela, uMkhoto weSizwe (MK Party) spokesperson, condemned the violent actions against students. He said the private companies deployed to the UFS should be removed immediately.

He said members of the party will conduct an oversight visit at the Bloemfontein campus. They will meet students and university management.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content