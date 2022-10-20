UFS professor Atanang heads continental mathematical union

Abdon Atanang, the University of Free State (UFS) professor of applied mathematics in the Institute for Groundwater Studies, will serve as the new chairperson of the African Mathematical Union Commission for Research and Innovations.

This after he was nominated by the commission’s mother body, the African Mathematical Union (AMU). Atanang’s appointment is effective from this month and he will head the commission for the next four years, channeling all his efforts into managing, advancing, and promoting mathematical research on the continent.

Speaking about his new role, Atanang said he aims to increase the academy’s visibility among senior African leaders and decision-makers, and winning their support.

“I will secure financial support for the commission’s programmes and activities, and form and strengthen alliances with other regional mathematical union chapters,” said Atanang.

“In this vein, priority will be given to initiatives that implement the AMU’s council and instances for African recommendations, recognise, support, and promote excellence in scientific research in Africa.”

The commission aims to address the needs of young scientists who are still developing in science and technology, and foster and expand South-South institutional partnerships in STI with African, Asian, and Latino-American mathematicians.

The seasoned mathematician added that he also aims to promote and strengthen South-South and South-North cooperation in science, technology and innovation, and to promote scientific study and the exchange of knowledge to address the main issues affecting African nations.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author