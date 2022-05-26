UJ’s professor Hassina Mouri awarded top Unesco award

Professor in medical geology at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), Hassina Mouri, has been awarded the Unesco Chair on Medical Geology in Africa.

Launched in 1992, the Unesco chairs programme involves more than 850 institutions in 117 countries and promotes international inter-university cooperation and networking to enhance institutional capacities through knowledge sharing and collaborative work.

The award comes after Mouri became the first African female to be elected as the vice-president of the International Union of Geological Sciences.

Mouri said she is sincerely grateful for the support of UJ, as well as the national and international organisations for her application.

“I am honoured and proud, not just because I am awarded such a prestigious position, but more importantly this is the first time in the history of the Unesco chairs programme to award a Chair in Medical Geology with a focus on Africa, and it is awarded to my institution, UJ,” she said.

