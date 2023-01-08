Unisa assessment report delayed

The university community and public will have to wait a few more months to see the report of the independent assessor appointed to investigate governance and management issues at Africa’s largest open learning university Unisa.

Professor Themba Mosia, who was appointed in September as an independent assessor to investigate troubles at Unisa, was expected to submit his report to the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande at the end of last year. However, he has since applied and has been granted an extension by the minister.

“Minister Nzimande has approved an extension of the independent assessment of Unisa.

This was published in the Government Gazette, 47738, dated 14 December 2022. The minister is expecting that the report will be submitted to him by 13 March 2023,” he said, adding that the report would be made public once the minister considered it.

Mosia, the vice-principal for student life at the University of Pretoria, is tasked, among other things, with investigating the effectiveness of the university’s governance and management structures; the office of the registrar; the state of policies and procedures for financial management, supply chain management and procurement, and allegations of financial irregularities.

The former chairman of the Council for Higher Education will also look into the state of human resource policies and practices at Unisa from 2018.

He has been given 90-days to advise the minister on measures required to restore good governance and management.

Unisa principal and vice-chancellor Professor Puleng Lenka-Bula is being investigated for allegations of misconduct and mismanagement.

In his report, Mosia is expected to advise Nzimande on the source and nature of problems and measures required to restore good governance and management.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author