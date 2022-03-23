Unisa vice-chancellor Puleng LenkaBula inspired by global award nomination

The University of South Africa (Unisa) vice-chancellor and principal Puleng LenkaBula said its nomination for a top global award is a step in the right direction.

Unisa has received the highest global recognition after it was nominated as one of three top institutions by the Zairi International Awards for Excellence in Higher Education.

LenkaBula said the nomination has inspired her vision of positioning the university to reclaim its place at the top tier of tertiary education institutions locally and on the continent.

Named after the late professor Mohamed Zairi, the awards are a formal international recognition for outstanding performance for higher education institutions around the world.

They also honour specific areas pertinent to research, digital transformation, community engagement, and those who address global educational challenges.

Zairi is one of the pioneers in the field of quality and excellence in the higher education sector.

The awards are being presented on Wednesday by the Centre for Learning Innovations and Customised Knowledge Solutions.

