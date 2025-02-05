Univen confirms selfless Makhadzi has paid for registration fees

About 10 students will finally register for their first year at the University of Venda.

Today, Sunday World can confirm that the Limpopo-born star, Ndivhudzannyi “Makhadzi” Ralivhona, has paid their registration fees.

This was confirmed by the University of Venda’s communications director, Dr Takalani Dziga, in a statement.

University confirms

“The University of Venda (Univen) became one of the lucky beneficiaries when 10 students were selected to have their registration fees fully paid, following Makhadzi’s call for assistance.

“This generous act took place on 31 January 2025, during the official opening of first year student orientation at the Univen Auditorium,” he said.

Makhadzi also spoke to the students.

“I do not know much about university life and its struggles. But God chose me and blessed me with the talent to make money. Now, I am here, sharing some of the little money that I have with you. This is the power of God,” she said.

Emotional student grateful for gesture

A first-year student who preferred to remain anonymous thanked Makhadzi for paying her registration fee.

“I come from a family where both parents are unemployed, and we struggle to make ends meet. And I am so thankful for this assistance from Makhadzi. Because without her, paying the registration fee would have been impossible. I will not be taking a gap year because of the assistance from her. And I am forever grateful for the opportunity that she has given me,” she said.

These students were selected among hundreds of hopeful students around South Africa. They had to meet a certain criteria, which included proof of acceptance and a short motivation explaining the situation of the student.

On January 29, Makhadzi offered to pay a registration fee for 20 first-year students. And by January 30th, she announced the names of successful students.

At that time she spoke to Sunday World. “Most students pass matric and have financial challenges due to poor background. I know the struggles of our youth. And many of my peers are still faced with the same financial struggles. And I know that education is a powerful tool for change,” she said.

Overwhelming response

“The Makhadzi Student Registration Initiative has received an overwhelming response. With over 5,000 applications in less than 24 hours, highlighting the critical need for student assistance. I never expected this level of demand. It breaks my heart to see how many students struggle just to get a chance at education. I have committed to playing my part in assisting where I can. But I need society to lend a hand so that together, we can reach even more students in need.”

It is not clear if she has paid for the 10 students from other institutions such as UJ, UKZN, Unisa, and the University of Limpopo among others.

These institutions were contacted but due to Popi Act, they could not disclose the information.

