University of Mpumalanga under fire from youth over jobs

The University of Mpumalanga is set to appear before parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education next week.

MPs will assess its governance, administration, and teaching capacity as part of a nationwide review of universities.

Although unrelated, the anticipated appearance coincides with growing tensions after a protest march on February 4.

Unemployed youth and small business owners gathered at the university’s Mbombela campus, demanding economic inclusion and radical policy changes.

Locals excluded from opportunities

They accused the university of shutting them out of opportunities while awarding contracts to outside businesses.

Holding placards reading “our university, our jobs”, the protesters called for fair procurement and employment practices.

They also blocked the university’s entrance but allowed students and staff limited access.

Thapelo Magagula, the leader of the Mbombela Concerned Youth Group, said locals have been excluded for years.

“The young people of Mbombela are starving while those in other provinces get all the opportunities,” Magagula said.

“We demand a full report on every company awarded contracts in the last 24 months. If a university is built in Mbombela, the people of Mbombela must benefit.

“We see construction companies bringing workers from outside the province while local people remain unemployed.”

Local people sidelined

The protesters demanded that 50% of procurement go to local businesses and 100% of labour be sourced from within the province.

They also insisted that at least 70% of the university’s workforce should be young people. A key demand was a labour audit on administration and construction projects to ensure fair hiring.

They also accused the university of sidelining local people while favouring companies and workers from other provinces.

Among their demands was the immediate removal of professor Thoko Mayekiso, the vice-chancellor of the university.

“The university needs leadership that understands transformation and young black entrepreneurs’ struggles,” Magagula said.

“We need fresh leadership that prioritises economic empowerment for Mpumalanga people.”

Another grievance was corporate sponsorships, with claims that the university prioritises white-led events like Innibos.

Threat to shut down the university

University spokesperson Tlangelani Ubisi confirmed receipt of the memorandum and promised a response this week.

“We have engaged with the group before and will continue working towards solutions. We have committed to providing an official response to their demands by Tuesday,” Ubisi said.

Ubisi declined to comment on procurement policies or specific allegations made by the protesters. “At this stage, we will not be making further media comments.”

The protesters have vowed to escalate action if their demands are ignored. “We are not going anywhere,” Magagula warned. “If the university ignores us, we will shut it down.”

The university’s appearance in parliament remains separate from the protest but adds pressure to the institution.

Committee spokesperson Jabulani Majozi confirmed that the University of Mpumalanga and Nelson Mandela University would be reviewed on February 21.

“The discussion will assess governance, administration, and teaching at these universities,” Majozi said.

