University of Pretoria allocates R500 million in bursaries to deserving students

Johannesburg- The University of Pretoria (UP) allocated an estimated R500 million to about 8 000 students in 2021 in the form of University-managed and external bursaries.

Due to historic debts and financial challenges, many students find themselves having to abandon their studies, prospective students are also often unable to access higher education.

According to a statement released by the institution recently, UP believes that academically deserving students should not be prevented from accessing a higher education institution owing to financial reasons.

UP Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Tawana Kupe said that those with academic abilities must be assisted with funding within the parameters set by the University’s policies and available funding.

“UP does this by working through its Fundraising Office, a division of the Department of Institutional Advancement (DIA), and hand in hand with stakeholders. We will do everything we can to ensure that no under-resourced students are left behind,” said Kupe.

Kupe indicated that a degree or any other form of education remains a dream for many in South Africa, given the increasing gap between rich and poor.

Funding from corporates, non-governmental institutions and sponsors is given directly to eligible students but administered with the assistance of UP.

The University provides all the necessary documents (academic transcripts and fees statements) and any other information required by funders after registration. The requirements for academic and financial eligibility are determined by funders and tend to vary according to the programme of study.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author