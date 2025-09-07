WaFunda opens access to higher education for all

WaFunda is leading the way by revolutionising education funding in South Africa.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper
WaFunda is leading the way by revolutionising education funding in South Africa.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper
Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video contentMzwandile kaBizokwakhe