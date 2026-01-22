‘What matric numbers don’t tell us about SA’s STEM struggles’ – education veteran

With schools having reopened, education veteran Shakes Makgalemane has warned that, while the Class of 2025 deserves recognition for improved matriculation outcomes, the headline figures risk obscuring deeper structural weaknesses in South Africa’s education system, particularly in mathematics, science, and long-term work readiness.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sunday World, Makgalemane, the principal of Saturday School, said the country should celebrate progress without losing sight of unresolved challenges that continue to undermine STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) performance.

Saturday School, which celebrates three decades this year, operates outside normal school hours, offering small-group teaching, targeted tutoring, and mentorship in mathematics, physical science, and digital literacy, mainly for learners from townships and under-resourced schools.

The programme works alongside the formal schooling system to strengthen foundations and prepare pupils for university and STEM-related careers.

“We are pleased to see many of our Saturday School learners achieving distinctions in mathematics and physical science,” Makgalemane said.

“These subjects are vital gateways to STEM fields such as engineering, data science and ICT [Information and Communications Technology].

“Strong performance in mathematics and science is crucial for entry into high-demand and competitive tertiary education programmes.”

Weak foundational skills

He acknowledged that the national focus on improved bachelor’s passes does point to progress.

“The 2025 matric results reflect significant progress in South Africa’s education system. The increase in bachelor’s passes means more learners are qualifying for university, demonstrating real advancement.”

However, Makgalemane cautioned that STEM subjects remain stubborn pressure points beneath the positive headlines. “We still have a shortage of qualified math and science teachers in the country.

“Many learners enter high school with weak foundational skills, particularly in numeracy and literacy, which limits their ability to grasp complex concepts.”

According to him, the problems start early. “The foundational phase is key,” he said, noting that learning gaps formed in the early grades often widen by the time learners reach high school.

Beyond skills, confidence plays a decisive role. “Many learners from township schools perceive mathematics as too difficult and develop a fear of taking it in high school,” he said.

Saturday School’s model, he explained, is designed to counter both fear and failure. Smaller classes allow teachers to identify struggling learners early and provide individual attention.

“Our students receive consistent one-on-one support to help them succeed,” Makgalemane said.

The outcomes have been measurable. The class of 2024 recorded a 100% pass rate, with 92% qualifying for university entrance.

The final outcomes for the Class of 2025 are expected to be confirmed by mid-January. Yet Makgalemane warned that a matric certificate alone no longer guarantees success beyond school.

“At school, learning is highly structured with teacher guidance. At university, students are expected to manage their time, study independently and take responsibility for their learning.”

STEM education not optional

This transition gap feeds directly into South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis. Joblessness among young people remains above 30%, and skills mismatch has emerged as a defining issue.

“Approximately 4% of workers are under-skilled, while 11% are over-skilled for their current roles. Economists identify skills mismatch as a major factor contributing to unemployment,” he said.

As artificial intelligence and digital transformation reshape the labour market, Makgalemane stressed that STEM education is no longer optional.

“STEM education develops analytical thinking, creativity and the ability to solve complex real-world problems.”

On policy, he was unequivocal, arguing that the current 30% pass mark undermines long-term success and should be replaced with a minimum of 50%.

“The current low standard contributes to high dropout rates at universities,” he said.

Makgalemane stated that scaling initiatives like Saturday School sustainably will require decisive leadership and stronger private-sector partnerships.

For learners who fell short in 2025, he offered a final reminder: “The future belongs to those who are not afraid to fall and try again.”

Many pupils begin school already behind

The concerns raised by Makgalemane found resonance in remarks delivered this week by basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube during her recent announcement of the matric results.

She warned that decades of expanding access to education, while necessary, had not delivered equality without quality.

“Access without quality is not equality, and progression without mastery is not opportunity,” she said, arguing that the real injustice in the system is not found at Grade 12 but much earlier in a child’s learning journey.

She pointed to deep disparities in early childhood development, noting that only 42% of children aged four to five are developmentally on track, according to the Thrive by Five Index.

She stated that many students begin school already behind, and these early deficits intensify over time, obstructing their access to key subjects like mathematics and science.

To address this, Gwarube said the government has shifted its focus toward early learning, strengthening early childhood development, expanding access while driving quality, and improving early-grade reading and numeracy through evidence-based interventions.

She said more than 12 000 early childhood development centres were registered in 2025, enabling over a million children to access subsidies supporting nutrition and quality learning, while new investments aim to create 250 000 additional early learning spaces by next year.

“These early years are where inequality either takes root or is dismantled,” Gwarube said, describing them as the true foundation upon which future matric success and economic opportunity ultimately rest.

