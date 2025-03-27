Wits catering supervisor Mndebele earns political studies degree

Busisiwe Innocentia Mndebele, the dining hall supervisor at Wits University, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Studies, demonstrating that perseverance and hard work can pay off.

She received her degree during the Johannesburg-based university’s March/April cluster graduation ceremony.

During the day, Mndebele, the Convocation dining hall catering supervisor, has been a dedicated employee of the university’s catering services, making sure that students in both catered and non-catered rooms never went hungry.

“It has been a challenging journey. I have had to balance family, school, work, and personal life, but I have stayed consistent and focused,” she said.

It was not an easy task to balance work and studies, but Mndebele succeeded.

Her journey is a testament to tenacity and making dreams come true, as she has gone from serving meals to inspiring others.

Dream finally comes true

“My dream has always been to graduate in the field of politics. I first came to Wits in 2012 as part of a service provider, and in 2017, I became a Wits employee after we were insourced.

“That is when I gained access to the university’s study benefits. Before that, I could not afford tuition fees, but this opportunity allowed me to pursue my studies and make my dream come true.”

Bursaries that cover 100% of tuition at Wits and 75% at other institutions are available through Wits’ employee study benefits.

“The university was crucial to my success, as I would not have been able to afford the fees without their support,” Mndebele said.

“Their assistance gave me the strength and motivation to push through obstacles. Being a Wits graduate fills me with a sense of limitless potential and inspires me to continue learning.”

