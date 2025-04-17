WSU council orders suspension of manager who ‘killed’ student

The residence manager who allegedly shot and killed Sisonke Mbolekwa, a student at Walter Sisulu University’s (WSU) Mthatha campus, has been placed on precautionary suspension effective immediately.

This resolution was adopted at a special emergency meeting on Wednesday by the WSU council, which is chaired by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC.

Ngcukaitobi said in a statement issued on Thursday that the council convened on Wednesday to get a report from the student representative council and executive management of the institution on Tuesday’s shooting incident, which resulted in Mbolekwa’s death.

During the shooting, two additional students, Ntando Gqetywa and Lizwa Ndzumo, were taken to the hospital for medical attention after suffering minor injuries.

They have since been discharged from the hospital.

According to Ngcukaitobi, the council decided during the meeting to temporarily close the Mthatha campus in the Eastern Cape and suspend the residence manager indefinitely as a precaution, with teaching and learning taking place online.

“[The] council took several resolutions for the immediate implementation by the executive management,” said Ngcukaitobi.

“The manager who is alleged to have discharged a firearm against students should be placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect while an investigation into whether or not he is guilty of misconduct proceeds.

“The Mthatha campus should be temporarily closed while teaching and learning proceed through online modes.”

Deceased student was enrolled at WSU

According to Ngcukaitobi, Mbolekwa (24) was enrolled at WSU in 2023 and 2024 to pursue a Bachelor of Education degree.

“Owing to lack of funding, Sisonke could not yet register for 2025, but in March 2025 he paid the minimum initial payment with the intention to register,” said Ngcukaitobi.

He continued by saying that the council had decided that, in response to student complaints regarding the dearth of stoves, kettles, and laundry equipment in their residences, the deputy vice-chancellor in charge of institutional support should give the council reasonable timelines for when these appliances will be installed in students’ self-catering apartments.

In order to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the shooting incident, its underlying causes, and prior incidents of a similar nature, the council decided, according to Ngcukaitobi, that the registrar appoint an independent investigation headed by retired Constitutional Court judge Chris Jafta and supported by two advocates and two solicitors.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana reported that on the morning of April 15, a student was shot dead and another was wounded at WSU’s Mthatha campus.

Residence manager’s wife attacked

According to Gantana, students reportedly mobilised on Monday night in protest of the poor condition at their residences.

“At about 7am on Tuesday, students went to the residence manager, who stays within the institution with his family, to confront him about the poor state of their residences.

“It is alleged that the residence manager shot two male students. One died, and another one survived. [The injured student] was rushed to the hospital for medical care.

“It is further reported that the students mobilised, and in the process, the residence manager’s car was set alight, and his wife was hit on the head with a hard object. The family was rescued by the Mthatha public order policing,” said Gantana.

Gantana stated that the police were still looking for the residence manager and that no arrests had been made.

She claimed that the police do not know where the residence manager is and that he is not at his residence, which is on campus.

In response to Sunday World’s question about whether the residence manager is a wanted person, Gantana stated: “The investigation is underway. No further information can be shared with the media at this time.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content