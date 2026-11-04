Election 2026 | Mashatile reminds young people not to take rights for granted

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called on South Africans, particularly young people, to turn out in large numbers to vote in the local government elections, saying the ballot remains one of the most powerful tools through which citizens can shape the country’s democratic future.

Mashatile made the call shortly after casting his vote at St Johannes Lutheran Church in Sandton on Wednesday, accompanied by his wife, Humile Mashatile, and a security entourage.

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The ANC deputy president used the occasion to encourage voters not to take their democratic rights for granted, arguing that participation in the elections was essential to ensuring that communities had a say in how they were governed.

He also expressed confidence that the governing party would emerge victorious, saying the ANC remained optimistic about its prospects and believed the candidates it had fielded were capable of delivering for communities.

Mashatile confident of ANC victory

Speaking after voting, Mashatile described election day as an important moment for South Africa’s democracy, saying citizens had an opportunity to exercise their constitutional right and make their voices heard.

“I am glad to be here with my wife as we are also exercising our right to vote. This is a great moment for our country, where we are playing our role in democracy as we vote for our political parties,” he said.

Despite the political competition, Mashatile maintained that the ANC was confident of securing victory, insisting that its mayoral candidates and councillors had been given a clear mandate to prioritise service delivery.

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“I am very confident that the ANC will win elections as we are optimistic towards working for our people.

“The party is confident that the mayoral candidates and councillors we have put forward will make us proud after elections, as we have told them that we need to work tirelessly for our people,” he said.

His remarks came as political parties sought to mobilise support across the country, with voters expected to determine who will control municipalities and oversee the delivery of essential services over the next five years.

Visits opposition stalls

Before casting his ballot, Mashatile visited the ANC’s information stall outside the church premises, where he was welcomed by Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Sasabona Manganye.

He mingled with party members and supporters before making an unusual election-day gesture by visiting the information stalls of opposition parties, including the EFF, DA and Al Jama-ah.

Mashatile wished the parties well, in a display of political courtesy as rival formations competed for the support of voters.

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His engagements with the different party representatives also provided a glimpse of the political atmosphere surrounding the elections, where parties were making last-minute efforts to persuade eligible voters to participate.

The deputy president’s message was that, despite their political differences and competing electoral ambitions, South Africans shared a responsibility to protect and strengthen the country’s democracy through participation in the electoral process.

Young voters urged to make their mark

Mashatile placed particular emphasis on young people, urging them to overcome any reluctance to participate in the elections and make their voices heard through the ballot.

He said young voters should recognise the significance of their participation, particularly because decisions taken by municipal councils directly affect the communities in which they live.

“As a people voting for different parties, it is a great feeling that we do so with love for our country,” he said.

“I urge all young people to go out and vote, as this is a great opportunity for them to get their voices heard through the ballot.”

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His appeal comes amid ongoing calls for greater youth participation in democratic processes, with young people forming an important constituency in determining the country’s political direction.

Mashatile said voting was an opportunity for citizens to influence the leadership responsible for running their municipalities and addressing the challenges facing their communities.

He maintained that the ANC was counting on its candidates to deliver on their promises and demonstrate their commitment to serving residents.

For Mashatile, election day was not simply about political parties competing for power, but about South Africans exercising a hard-won democratic right and taking responsibility for the future of their communities.