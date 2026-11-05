Elections 2026 | Still no results for Tshwane station hit by illegal voting claim

Results from a Tshwane voting station remained outstanding after an allegedly unregistered voter was arrested for casting a ballot during Wednesday’s municipal elections.

The incident, according to MK Party sources, allegedly occurred at Mshuluzane Mayisela Primary School in Zithobeni Extension 2. The station falls under Ward 105 and carries voting-district number 33040033.

The IEC results dashboard displayed zero votes and 0% support for every party at the station after counting had started elsewhere.

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The zero figures did not mean that no votes were cast. They indicated that the voting station’s results had not yet been captured or released.

It was not immediately clear whether the outstanding result was connected to the alleged irregularity or formed part of the ordinary counting, reconciliation and verification process.

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The IEC was not immediately able to respond to the media query as management was in a meeting with party liaison officials.

A report prepared for electoral authorities, which Sunday World has seen, alleged that an individual who was not registered managed to enter the voting process and cast a ballot.

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It is understood that a party agent and the ward head of security discovered the alleged irregularity and questioned the person’s eligibility to vote.

SAPS members were then called to the voting station and allegedly arrested the individual for further investigation.

Verification system questioned

The incident report questioned how the person allegedly passed through the IEC’s voter-verification process and received ballot papers.

It called on the commission to establish whether officials followed the prescribed procedures before issuing the voter with ward and proportional-representation ballots.

The document demanded that the IEC examine the station’s voters’ roll, voter-verification records, ballots issued and final ballot reconciliation.

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It also called for confirmation of the number of people processed at the station and whether all ballots could be matched to voters who were entitled to vote there.

The report asked whether the incident had been entered into the voting station’s official incident register.

It further sought clarity on whether the individual was completely unregistered or was registered in another voting district but allegedly voted at Mshuluzane Mayisela Primary School.

That distinction could determine the precise nature of any electoral offence and whether failures occurred during voter verification.

Outstanding station result

The absence of a published result does not establish that the IEC withheld or quarantined the station’s return because of the allegation.

Results can remain outstanding while presiding officers complete ballot reconciliation, party agents sign result slips and the IEC verifies and captures the figures.

However, the alleged incident places additional scrutiny on the reconciliation for VD 33040033.