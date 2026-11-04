Ballots and stamp stolen in security breach at KZN voting station

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has reported a security breach at a yet to be named voting station in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) where unused ballot papers and a stamp were stolen during Wednesday’s local government elections.

The IEC said on Wednesday that the incident occurred in eThekwini and said its provincial office had reported the matter to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“The Commission received a report of theft of unused ballot papers and a stamp in eThekwini,” the IEC said in its 1pm election update.

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“The provincial office has reported the incident with the SAPS and a case has been opened.”

READ MORE: IEC’s KZN area manager arrested for ballot box ‘interference’

Police launched an investigation while voting continued across eThekwini and other parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The IEC said it had introduced precautionary measures to prevent anyone from using the stolen ballots in the election.

“Investigations on the matter are underway,” the commission said.

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“The Commission has taken all precautionary measures to ensure that the stolen ballots cannot be unlawfully used.”

The incident places the security and control of election material under scrutiny during one of the most sensitive stages of the voting process.

Unused ballots and election stamps remain under the control of election officials before voters receive and complete their ballot papers.

Voting continues across KwaZulu-Natal

The security breach occurred as KwaZulu-Natal recorded the second-highest number of votes cast during the first three hours of voting.

By 10am, 623,380 people had voted in the province from a certified voters’ roll containing 6,051,917 registered voters.

Gauteng recorded the highest total, with 895,384 ballots cast from a provincial voters’ roll containing 6,674,073 people.

Nationally, 3,523,691 people had voted by 10am from a certified roll containing 29,230,808 registered voters.

READ MORE: Cape Town voting stations affected by late ballot reprint

The IEC reported that voting was proceeding across the country after 98% of the 23,696 voting stations opened by 7am.

Some stations opened by 9am because localised protests and heavy weather created access difficulties in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The commission said all ballot papers had since reached voting stations, although some deliveries were completed shortly after voting started.

“All ballot papers have since been delivered to voting stations across the country,” the IEC said.

The commission reported that its voter management devices were supporting the processing and verification of voters at voting stations.

Officials also introduced handheld barcode scanners and voters’ roll sequence numbers to reduce the time required to verify voters.

IEC introduces precautionary measures

The eThekwini theft became the first incident involving missing electoral material identified in the IEC’s afternoon election update.

The police investigation will run alongside the precautionary measures introduced by the commission to protect the voting process.

The IEC continued encouraging registered voters to participate despite the theft and other localised disruptions reported during the morning.

“The Commission urges all the remaining registered voters to use the remaining hours of voting to cast their ballots and exercise their democratic right,” it said.

READ MORE: Crowded ballots, hung councils and kingmakers: Navigating South Africa’s local elections

Voters in local municipalities receive three ballot papers covering ward, local council and district council representation.

Those voting in metropolitan municipalities, including eThekwini, receive two ballots covering the ward candidate and their preferred political party.

The IEC reminded voters to make one clear cross beside their chosen candidate or political party on each ballot paper.

It also appealed for patience where voters encountered queues or delays and said officials remained available to provide assistance.

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