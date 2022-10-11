Cotton Fest to feature in the Mother City

The late Riky Rick’s Cotton Fest will feature in Cape Town this summer break.

Announced by festival organizers on Tuesday, the first Cotton Fest Cape Town will take place at the Paarden Eiland Park on Saturday, 10th December 2022.

Created by the global music and fashion icon, the festival exploded in popularity back in 2019 featuring over 150 artists. More than just a festival, this youth culture gathering celebrates the new wave of music, fashion and lifestyle.

Mainly known for merging both established and upcoming South African talent, Cotton Fest also showcases the diversities in music while fusing the gaps within the different local current movements.

“With what started out as a great idea between Riky and I many years ago, to a whole culture movement called Cotton Fest. Alongside his family, we are extremely excited to be building on his legacy and extending the festival to my city, which was always part of our plans,” said co-founder Alain Ferrier.

Bringing the same authentic vibe to the mother city, Cotton Fest Cape Town will feature some of South Africa’s finest talent performing over two stages. This action-packed festival will not only showcase the diversities in the different popular music genres but will also feature various lifestyle elements existing within the ‘culture,’ including fashion and sport.

The COTTON STAGE will feature headline artists from both Cape Town and Joburg. The second Stage will feature the New Wave of young hip hop talent alongside some of the biggest names on the Amapiano scene right now.

THE TUCKSHOP

Bringing together proudly South African brands, the merchandise area will showcase the best of what local creatives have to offer with unique pieces, limited branded fashion items and other sought-after accessories. Festival goers will have a curated shopping experience as they cop merchandise at the University of Cotton Fest’s tuck shop.

SPORTS AREA

A Cotton Fest half-court will be set up for basketball fans, along with a skating ramp hosted by Day Marumo and Jagermeister.

CAFETERIA

Food Court bringing you a huge variety of delectable options and several fully stocked bars positioned around the venue.

MORE

There’ll also be photo booths set up for content creation as well as various chill areas to relax, recharge and reboot.

Tickets will be on sale at Webtickets and Pick ‘n Pay outlets nationwide from next Tuesday, 18 October 2022 and will range from R200 – R600. More info to follow…

