‘Idols’ SA’s Kabelo on his plans after not making the top six

After a dramatic showstopper episode, last Sunda, Idols SA saw season 18 contestants share their truest selves as they sang songs that inspired them, followed by soaring collaborations with MTN Joyous Celebration.

Sadly, it was the end of the road for Pietermaritzburg’s Kabelo Makhetha who was the latest contestant to be eliminated.

This was Kabelo’s second time entering Idols, he had previously entered in season 16 but was eliminated during the group stages.

Speaking to Sunday World Kabelo said he felt blessed to have made it to the top 12 as his goal was to make it to the top 16.

“My biggest highlight of the show was the first live show of the top 12 and getting to perform with Nomfundo Moh. It was a surreal moment for me because I’m a big fan of hers, we really bonded,” he said.

The 24-year-old said the lowest moment of the show was when he performed the Luther Vandross song, Here and Now.

“I really loved that song and felt I gave it my all. But I just don’t think it reflected on stage. I really took a liking to the song but unfortunately, sometimes things don’t go the way we want.”

Going forward the singer said the possibilities are endless.

“I would really like to go into voice-over work, radio, and also possibly release music. I would really like to get out there and see if people like my music and my other aspirations that I want to explore.”

Kabelo added that he really loves the RnB genre, but he also fancies amapiano.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author