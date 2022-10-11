Katlego Maboe back on ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ as host

Television presenter and singer Katlego Maboe will be gracing your screens as he hosts the second leg of Tropika Island of Treasure in Seychelles.

This will be Maboe’s third run at hosting the show following his gig as the presenter of Tropika Island of Treasure seasons eight and nine.

Tropika Island of Treasure Season 10 All-Stars speaks to the theme of this season, which boasts a variety of exciting and unexpected twists and turns that are sure to keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

Contestants’ duos had to first earn their flavours in St Lucia, KZN before heading out to compete for their share of the grand prize on the shores of Seychelles.

Stakes are getting higher as contestants battle for the top spot.

The season will air on SABC 3 at 6.30pm on Saturday.

Maboe recently made his come back on television as the presenter of The Expresso Morning show following his drama with his ex, which made national headlines.

