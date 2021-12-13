But seriously: Searching for the piano in amapiano

Johannesburg – I have always prided myself on having an open mind and a keen ear when it comes to music.

I have my favourites, but I’m able to appreciate music for music’s sake. And any effort to take a local sound and make it universal has always been met with glee, awe, and encouragement on my part.

From the haunting sounds of east African musicians, the spellbinding drumbeat of west Africa to temple-like chants of north Africa, and the eclectic mix of sounds that filter down to the South, mine has always been an ear that has been welcoming to new sounds and experiences.

Even around the world, my appreciation of music has been informed by the fact that it is a way to connect cultures and people.

Thank you for choosing Sunday World, to read this article for free, please register below at no cost. Username Password E-mail Address Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK More Information First Name Last Name Address Address Line 2 City Province/State Country Postal Code Phone Number I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List I agree to the Terms & Conditions Log In

Author