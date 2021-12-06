VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Former spy boss declines IGI nomination

By George Matlala
Sam Moufhe. / Gallo Images

Johannesburg –  Former spy boss Sam Muofhe has turned down a chance to be the inspector-general of intelligence (IGI), fueling speculation about his future.

Muofhe had served as the head of the domestic branch of the defunct State Security Agency (SSA), which has since been moved to the Presidency in the wake of the July unrest that engulfed Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal.

He had been shortlisted to the powerful post as head of the watchdog of the country’s intelligence structures, along with the current incumbent Setlhomamaru Dintwe, ANC veteran Frank Chikane, brigadier-general Phumzile Fongoqa and advocate Jayashree Govender, among others.

An ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Muofhe was credited with ringing in the changes at the SSA during his tenure, often butting heads with former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

