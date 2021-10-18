Independents raise fears of assassination by rivals

Johannesburg – As the countdown to the much-anticipated 2021 municipal elections, independent candidates in volatile areas have raised fears of being assassinated by their political rivals.

On Friday, ANC councillor candidate under eThekwini municipality’s ward 101 Siyabonga Mkhize was ambushed and killed in Catocrest.

Mkhize had been on a campaign trail when he met his death.

Mthetheleli Sibisi, an independent candidate in eThekwini’s metro ward 103, told Sunday World that he had approached a private security company for protection.

“We are competing with desperate people who have no other options. Being a councillor to them is a matter of life and death. The killing of a ward committee member whom I worked with closely in August gave me a wake-up call,” he explained.

Author



Sandile Motha