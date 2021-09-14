Khosa quits NAMC, citing riefs threats after revelations

Johannesburg- An official at the centre of a R20-million agriculture master plan that forms an integral part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic growth strategy has quit his job.

Elvis Khosa, a supply chain manager at the National Agricultural Marketing Council (NAMC), has left the entity, which falls under the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Khosa had helped shine the spotlight on the irregularities that have hobbled the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan (AAMP), which the NAMC has so far failed to produce.