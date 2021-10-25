Knives out for union leaders who jilted ANC

Johannesburg – An unprecedented decision to stop funding the ANC’s election campaign has placed top leaders of Cosatu’s biggest affiliate, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) in the firing line.

Sunday World understands that knives are out for Nehawu’s general secretary, Zola Saphetha, and president Mzwandile Makwayiba as a result of the decision.

The trade union, with a membership of over 240 000, is holding its four-day congress from 3-6 November at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

Register to view Exclusive Content Username Password E-mail Address First Name Last Name Province/State Age Please select your age 15-24 25-34 35-49 50+ I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List I agree to the Terms & Conditions Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

Author



George Matlala