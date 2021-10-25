VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Knives out for union leaders who jilted ANC

By George Matlala
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 28: Zola Saphetha of National Education, Health and Allied Workers? Union (NEHAWU) briefs members of the media and the public during a press conference on July 28, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The aim of the press conference was to brief both the media and the public on the outcomes of the fact finding mission by the National Office Bearers [NOBs] on the state of readiness by government to deal with the outbreak of COVID-19. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

Johannesburg – An unprecedented decision to stop funding the ANC’s election campaign has placed top leaders of Cosatu’s biggest affiliate, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) in the firing line.

Sunday World understands that knives are out for Nehawu’s general secretary, Zola Saphetha, and president Mzwandile Makwayiba as a result of the decision.

The trade union, with a membership of over 240 000, is holding its four-day congress from 3-6 November at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

