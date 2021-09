Johannesburg – Limpopo ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane was held hostage by angry ANC members who were baying for his blood after a dispute over the nomination of ward councillor candidates.

The dramatic incident happened in the yard of the governing party’s provincial headquarters, Frans Mohlala House, in Polokwane last week.

Lekganyane was rescued by ANC provincial organiser Joshua Matlou, who managed to calm down the members.

Author



Ngwako Malatji