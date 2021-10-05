Local Government Elections: The battle for SA’s metros rages on

Johannesburg – In the aftermath of the August 2016 elections, an ANC councillor died during the nomination process for the new mayor of Johannesburg, the country’s economic hub.

The richest metro in the country had, for the first time since the dawn of democracy, emerged as a hung council following the local polls, which resulted in a devastating blow to the ANC after it lost several metros.

A DA-EFF coalition ousted the ANC from power, leading to the election of Herman Mashaba as mayor on that fateful night during the first sitting of the council at the City Hall in Johannesburg.

Authors



George Matlala,



Thomas Lethoba