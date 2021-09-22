Lusanda Mbane: “We appreciate being acknowledged”

Johannesburg- Lusanda Mbane recently walked away with the Outstanding Lead Actress award, at this years Royal Soapie awards for her role as Boniswa Langa on Scandal!.

Lusanda took to social media to share the news of her win and also thank Scandal! for giving her the platform to show her craft.

“I am eternally grateful. We took it fam… The OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS Award at the @royaltysoapieawards last night went to LUSANDA MBANE as Boniswa Langa on Scandal!. Congratulations to all the winners and all the nominees. Umsebenzi uyabonakala. Thank you @etvonline @etvScandal #OchreMedia.”

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma