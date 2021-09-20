Mayor ‘entitled to protection, vehicle despite suspension’

Johannesburg – The ANC in the Nkangala district municipality in Mpumalanga sees nothing wrong with suspended mayor Sarah Masilela having VIP protection and a government-owned luxury vehicle after stepping aside following criminal charges against her.

The party said Masilela would enjoy these benefits until the Middelburg magistrate’s court found her guilty of the charges she was facing.

Masilela was arrested last month with eight other municipal officials by the Hawks and released on a R10 000 bail each over accusations that they aided the processing of documents claiming over R200 000 from the municipality in September 2019 for a Heritage Day celebration event that never took place She stepped aside a month ago.

Register to view Exclusive Content Username Password E-mail Address First Name Last Name Province/State Age Please select your age 15-24 25-34 35-49 50+ I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List I agree to the Terms & Conditions Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

Author



Zama Khumalo