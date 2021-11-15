VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Exclusive

Motlanthe guns for candidate list

By George Matlala
Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe meets with Cosatu’s leadership to discuss the issue of e-tolling on July 20, 2012 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is still unclear when the e-tolls will begin. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki)

Johannesburg- In what could see many of the newly elected ANC councillors lose their jobs, ANC heavyweight Kgalema Motlanthe this week officially kick-started an appeal process against party candidates who were allegedly parachuted into ANC candidate lists.

Motlanthe’s appeal platform follows the party’s controversial councillors’ selection process that was marred by factional fights and hijacking of meetings.

In his capacity as the ANC elections committee chairperson, Motlanthe has called for formal complaints to be lodged regarding the party’s selection of candidates for the November 1 local government elections.

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes