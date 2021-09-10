Network problems hamper vaccinations at some sites

REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
By Somaya Stockenstroom
KRUGERSDORP, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 27: An overview of the Munsieville Vaccination Site on May 27, 2021 in Krugersdorp, South Africa. The health department launched Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout which aims to vaccinate citizens older than 60. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Johannesburg – Many South Africans have said that despite being jabbed either with Pfizer or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine months ago, they have still not received confirmation by an SMS from the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) portal.

This has happened at sites country-wide.

Residents who reported to the Fleurhof vaccination site when they opened in July were made to fill out forms as their systems were offline.

The Centre then also closed down a few weeks ago, in August, after it was burgled.

 

