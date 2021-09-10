Network problems hamper vaccinations at some sites

Johannesburg – Many South Africans have said that despite being jabbed either with Pfizer or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine months ago, they have still not received confirmation by an SMS from the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) portal.

This has happened at sites country-wide.

Residents who reported to the Fleurhof vaccination site when they opened in July were made to fill out forms as their systems were offline.

The Centre then also closed down a few weeks ago, in August, after it was burgled.

Register to view Exclusive Content Username Password E-mail Address First Name Last Name Province/State Age Please select your age 15-24 25-34 35-49 50+ I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List I agree to the Terms & Conditions Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom