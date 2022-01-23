New world of work unfolding

Johannesburg – In a chapter on the future of work, historian of technology Yuval Noah Harari suggests that the time has come when we should, with all seriousness, be saying to our young: “When you grow up, you might not have a job.”

In saying this, Harari is not talking about the rising tide of unemployment.

On the contrary, he is talking about the end of jobs as we have come to know them. He argues that automation and robotics will fundamentally redefine many familiar jobs.

This is a difficult conversation that evokes the primordial fears, virtually written into our genes, about a coming war between humans and machines.

