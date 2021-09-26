Non-racialism is a cop out, what we need is active anti-racialism

Johannesburg- I hosted the brilliant philosopher Lewis Gordon recently on my podcast, In The Ring With Eusebius McKaiser.
We had a philosophical conversation about non-racialism: what it means, and whether it is desirable. I am more convinced than ever that non-racialism should be ditched.
Non-racialism is particularly popular among many older South Africans who yearn for a period, like the mid-80s in the final push against apartheid, when there was some consensus, of sorts, in the mass democratic movement that we should not reduce our identities to race, even in the face of a racist regime.
Author