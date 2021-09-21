REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
North-West University ranked the safest in SA by world survey

By Somaya Stockenstroom
University of North West has been ranked the safest. PICTURE: NWU

Johannesburg – The North-West University has been ranked the safest university in South Africa in a worldwide survey conducted by education and technology platform StuDocu.

South African universities, which were included for the first time in the StuDocu World University Ranking, fared much better in terms of safety than those in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The StuDocu World University Ranking shows how students perceive and experience their university’s efforts and performance on a number of topics.

