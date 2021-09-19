REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Opinion

Reopening of candidates list is within the law and constitutional

By Thomas Lethoba
DA is encouraged to get on with the business of campaigning. PICTURE: Bongiwe Mchunu

Johannesburg – Initially it struck me that the DA is right to insist that the Constitutional Court could not have meant for the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to give incompetent political parties a second bite at the cherry.

If you had missed the deadline for submitting your list of candidates to contest the local government elections, then tough luck.

But I was wrong.

Having read all of the legal papers in the battle between the DA and the IEC on how to interpret the court’s order that the IEC cannot postpone elections, I’m now of the view that the court didn’t aim to preclude the IEC from making a judgement call of its own about what needs to happen to ensure free and fair elections.

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.