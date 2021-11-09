Straight & 2 Beers: All points considered, Sir

Johannesburg- There are people who don’t read because they can’t read.

Then there are people who don’t read because they are too lazy to read.

There is a term for them: alliterates.

This breed shuns the written word although they are cunning enough to listen to those of us who prefer to keep ourselves informed and then they regurgitate what was discussed.

For instance, I was kind enough to point out that Covid-19 was not the first coronavirus although the others, MERS andSars, did not spread across the globe.

The person I was talking to imbibed this common knowledge but went on to distort my words among his buddies in my absence.

Author



Vusi Nzapheza