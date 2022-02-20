Straight & 2 Beers: Celeb divorces a public affair

Divorce is nothing to sniff at. It is traumatic and difficult, even when the couple presents a
brave face. The situation gets complicated when there are children involved. So imagine
my shock when celebrity couple Minnie Dlamini and her beau, Quinton Jones announced
they were headed to splitsville after four years.
The “it couple” tied the knot in 2017 in a fairytale wedding celebrated in a three-part series titled Becoming Mrs. Jones. The couple set social media ablaze this week in a joint statement about their parting of ways. Poor Minnie caught the flak like she was solely responsible for the break-up, though it takes two to tango.
The problem with celebrities is that members of the public feel they have a stake in
their lives.