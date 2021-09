Johannesburg – Britain is at it again.

From next month, vaccinated visitors from the US, Israel, and Australia will be allowed to enter England without quarantine.

But fully dosed people from many other countries, including South Africa, will be subjected to a 10-day isolation period.

Read that again and tell me if this does not smack of “colonial mentality” as local vaccinologist, professor Shabir Madhi, called it this week.

Register to view Exclusive Content Username Password E-mail Address First Name Last Name Province/State Age Please select your age 15-24 25-34 35-49 50+ I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List I agree to the Terms & Conditions Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

Author



Vusi Nzapheza