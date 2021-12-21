Straight & 2 Beers: The ranting will end here for 2021

Johannesburg – It is that time of the year when we look back and assess whether we achieved what we set out to do at the start of the year.

I’m afraid that once again, I failed in my goal to become a millionaire. However, I’m in good company and have a ready-made excuse.

Like the rest of you and your cats, Covid-19 has put a spanner in the works and forced me to postpone my plans.

I am, however, embarrassed that I did not make those millions while others managed to pilfer billions by peddling defective personal protective equipment and sanitisers.

My fellow South African, Elon Musk, increased his wealth exponentially, even while the pandemic raged, and so did his competitor Jeff Bezos.

Those two even managed to lose billions in stocks but regained them the following week.