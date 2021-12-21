REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Exclusive

Straight & 2 Beers: The ranting will end here for 2021

By Vusi Nzapheza
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 24: People drive through Lawley street looking at the Christmas lights in Pretoria on December 18, 2020, in Pretoria, South Africa. The residents of Lawley street in Waterkloof South Africa decorate their houses with Christmas every year. The queue to look at the lights this year stretched to more than 1 km on christmas eve. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Johannesburg – It is that time of the year when we look back and assess whether we achieved what we set out to do at the start of the year.

I’m afraid that once again, I failed in my goal to become a millionaire. However, I’m in good company and have a ready-made excuse.

Like the rest of you and your cats, Covid-19 has put a spanner in the works and forced me to postpone my plans.

I am, however, embarrassed that I did not make those millions while others managed to pilfer billions by peddling defective personal protective equipment and sanitisers.

My fellow South African, Elon Musk, increased his wealth exponentially, even while the pandemic raged, and so did his competitor Jeff Bezos.

Those two even managed to lose billions in stocks but regained them the following week.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes