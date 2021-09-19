The betrayal of Biko’s ideals

Johannesburg – Among other things, Apartheid Christian Education, otherwise known as Bantu Education, taught my generation that, when faced with a moral dilemma, the question to pose and attempt is: What would Jesus do or say?

However, Jesus never lived in the landscaped mission station that sits atop the hill, looking down on the wretched villages of the heathens on the other side of the river.

He never had to choose between school, initiation school, farm labour or starvation.

We did.

Therefore, the what-would-Jesus-do question was seldom applicable and not always practical.

Author



Tinyiko Maluleke