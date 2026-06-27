Bafana move up Fifa rankings after amazing run at the World Cup

Bafana Bafana have moved six places and are now ranked 54 on the rankings table. In the last rankings released on 11 June, Bafana were sitting at number 60 and they have now improved significantly after the three group stage matches.

Bafana were beaten 2-0 by Mexico in the opening match of the World Cup, but they recovered nicely against the Czech Republic, where they were able to register a hard-earned 1-1 draw. It was looking gloomy after Czechia took the lead, but persistent play by Thapelo Maseko earned SA a penalty kick that Teboho Mokoena converted.

The draw paved the way for Bafana to qualify for the next round of the World Cup, when they then faced South Korea in the final Group A match in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Bafana beat the odds

Coached by Hugo Broos, the South Africans outdid themselves and, against all odds, defeated the Asians 1-0 with a wonder goal from Masek deep in the second half.

The slender win saw Bafana rewriting history books as they qualified for the knockout round for the first time ever. SA will now face co-hosts Canada in the Last-32 stage on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Stadium.

It is the highest ranking Bafana has achieved in the five years that Broos has been in charge since he first took over the reins in 2021. The new rankings will boost Bafana’s morale as they are likely to slip into the world’s top 50 if they defeat Canada.

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