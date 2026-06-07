FIFA World Cup

Bafana need a strong start against co-hosts Mexico

By Sunday World
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Bafana Bafana / Reuters/ Siphiwe Sibeko

Bafana Bafana will be setting the tone of what will be a historic and memorable 2026 World Cup in the Americas when they take on co-hosts Mexico on Thursday night at the iconic Azteca Stadium.

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  • Bafana Bafana will play against Mexico on Thursday night at the Azteca Stadium.
  • This match is part of the buildup to the 2026 World Cup in the Americas.
  • Mexico is one of the co-hosts for the 2026 World Cup.
  • The game is expected to be historic and memorable.
  • Full details of the story are available in the Sunday World e-edition.
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