Bafana need a strong start against co-hosts Mexico

Bafana Bafana will be setting the tone of what will be a historic and memorable 2026 World Cup in the Americas when they take on co-hosts Mexico on Thursday night at the iconic Azteca Stadium.
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- Bafana Bafana will play against Mexico on Thursday night at the Azteca Stadium.
- This match is part of the buildup to the 2026 World Cup in the Americas.
- Mexico is one of the co-hosts for the 2026 World Cup.
- The game is expected to be historic and memorable.
- Full details of the story are available in the Sunday World e-edition.