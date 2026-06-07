Broos and Bafana will surprise many — Zuma

Former Bafana Bafana striker Sibusiso “Rhee” Zuma has put his trust in coach Hugo Broos. He says the Belgian tactician will surprise a lot of people at the 2026 Fifa World Cup. Today marks exactly four days before Bafana and Mexico set the tone for the World Cup in Mexico City, where they will meet in the opening match at Azteca Stadium, ground Broos knows very well, having played in the 1986 opener.
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- Former Bafana Bafana striker Sibusiso “Rhee” Zuma expresses strong confidence in coach Hugo Broos.
- Zuma believes Broos will surprise many at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- The opening match features Bafana Bafana vs. Mexico in Mexico City at Azteca Stadium.
- The match is set to take place four days from today.
- Hugo Broos has historical ties to the Azteca Stadium, having played in the 1986 World Cup opener there.