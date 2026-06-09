Broos not bothered by leaked videos of closed-doors match against Jamaica

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says that he is not bothered by the leaked videos of their match against Jamaica, which was played behind closed doors on Saturday. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Even though the match was locked out, videos of the game were circulating on social media. There is suspicion of foul play and sabotage as to whom and why they recorded and shared the match.

Bafana will play against the hosts Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on Thursday. The same two countries opened the curtains at the 2010 World Cup which was organized by South Africa and the match ended in a 1-1 draw at the FNB Stadium.

“There were some highlights on social media, and I do not know how those people came to the stadium,” Broos addressed the media at a press conference at the Bafana camp on Sunday ahead of the match.

“I can understand – it it’s not a surprise to me. Maybe it was important for Mexico to know what we did in that match, but it does not bother me. I don’t think the Mexico coach needed to watch our game, I also know enough about Mexico and saw enough matches of their team.

“And I have to be honest, I was not happy with the performance of my players, maybe we still need a few more days to adapt to altitude. But this is not a problem, and I am sure with the four days we will be ready for the opening match,” he added.

Broos, who won the Afcon with Cameroon in 2017, says that he is not going into Thursday’s game seeking revenge after the Mexicans defeated Belgium at the 1986 World Cup, also in Mexico. Broos played for Belgium at the tournament.

“Playing against Mexico in the opening match again is special. I played for Belgium in many European cup matches, and if you compare the World Cup of 40 years ago to today’s, it was fantastic. It was exciting for me as a player, and I was motivated. Now I am here in Mexico again playing in the World Cup at the Azteca Stadium as a coach, it’s amazing and this World Cup is so much bigger than 40 years ago – this game could be the biggest highlight of my coaching career.

“Mexico are at a very high level and we have to be at our best if we want to get a good result. I saw their game against Serbia and it was fantastic how they played in the first half, especially their movement, solidarity and aggression. They play as a team, when they attack and they also defend as a team. A football game is a football game and I do not want to think that we do not have a chance against Mexico, that is not the truth.”

Broos explained further that to stand a chance, they must have good preparations.

“We have to play our best way. We have to play in a disciplined way and not worry about what is happening in the stands. We also have the best support from our nation and we saw that last week in our final match and all South Africans are supporting us and that’s something we have to remember on Thursday,” he added.

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