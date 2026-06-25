Government showers Bafana with praise after World Cup win over South Korea

The government has praised Bafana Bafana for their spirited performance after the national team secured a knockout stage spot after beating South Korea at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said the team’s triumph reflects determination, discipline and a strong fighting spirit.

“The impressive result is a proud moment for South Africa and reflects the team’s determination, discipline and fighting spirit on one of the world’s biggest sporting stages,” the statement read.

Victory has ignited renewed hope

The government said the victory has ignited excitement and renewed hope among South Africans both at home and abroad while also showcasing the country’s football talent to a global audience.

The performance is seen as a significant boost for national morale, with Bafana Bafana flying the South African flag high in the prestigious tournament.

The government has wished the squad well as they progress in the competition, expressing confidence in their ability to continue making the country proud.

“The performance has inspired hope and excitement among South Africans at home and abroad,” the statement added.

Read More: Tears of joy as Bafana make history by advancing to World Cup knockout stage for the first time

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content