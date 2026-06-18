Hugo Broos must ditch 5-3-2 formation and opt for more fluid layout

South Africa and Bafana Bafana supporters will be anxious as to which starting line-up and what kind of tactics coach Hugo Broos will employ in the second group match when SA face Czechia in Atlanta on Thursday.

The South African fans are still livid after Broos’ players lost 2-0 to Mexico in the opening ceremony match without putting up a fight. This is after Broos opted for a bizarre formation that was ultra-defensive and had the South Africans all at sea. The Belgian coach had never played that kind of system, which was structured to keep the scoreline as respectable as possible.

The system also resulted in some of Bafana best players such as Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis and Thapelo Maseko sitting on the bench. With the scoreline remaining at 2-0, Broos was content with the outcome after the match, something that infuriated Bafana followers even worse. Well, with Czechia also losing their opening match to South Korea by 2-1, there is a bit of hope for Bafana to regroup and to make amends against the Europeans who are also against the ropes.

Attack-minded approach desired

Going into this match, the South Africans have nothing to lose, and the fans will be hoping for an attack-minded approach and tactics. A 4-3-3 layout will be more favourable as it can include more attacking players and more options on the wings, where Appollis can operate on the right and with the speedy Thapelo Maseko on the other wing. Mofokeng can be plugged in as the number 10 to spearhead the attack in the center and behind the strikers.

At the back, Broos can do without Nkosinathi Sibisi, with the other four enough and suitable. With Sphephelo Sithole out serving suspension, Thalenthe Mbatha could slot in alongside Teboho Mokoena and Jayden Adams.

According to retired soccer star Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi, this will give SA more fluidity and more sting when going forward: “With this formation, you have five players behind the striker that are capable of scoring at any given time. Mokoena, Mofokeng, Adams, Mbatha and Appollis can score anytime – not forgetting Rayners who is a proven goalscorer. I believe we are not in Mexico to win the World Cup – so, we must not be scared of losing.

“We need wingers because we cannot penetrate from the middle. I am not saying that Mofokeng and Appollis were going to score, but can we at least make our opponents worry about us?”

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