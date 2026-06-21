Iran coach criticises restrictions on team before World Cup match

Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei says the team has faced multiple off-field challenges at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, including delayed arrival, visa issues and restrictions affecting staff and fans.
He said the treatment was unfair and against the spirit of football, calling for changes before future matches.
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- Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei says the team has faced multiple off-field challenges at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, including delayed arrival, visa issues and restrictions affecting staff and fans.
- He said the treatment was unfair and against the spirit of football, calling for changes before future matches.
- Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content CGTN.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/VjuIGjACkbc
Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei says the team has faced multiple off-field challenges at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, including delayed arrival, visa issues and restrictions affecting staff and fans.
He said the treatment was unfair and against the spirit of football, calling for changes before future matches.