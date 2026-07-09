Justin Bieber joins Madonna, Shakira, BTS for World Cup final show

The countdown to the biggest football match in the world just got even louder. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber has officially joined an already star-studded line-up for the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, where he will share the stage with Madonna, Shakira and BTS.

The landmark performance will take place during the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium. This will mark the first time FIFA has staged a Super Bowl-style halftime entertainment spectacle during its showpiece event.

Joining the headline acts will be Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy, acclaimed Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and New York’s award-winning PS22 Chorus alongside British rock band Coldplay.

The show, curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, is expected to reach billions of viewers around the globe during its 11-minute broadcast.

FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund

Beyond the entertainment, the halftime show forms part of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million (about R900 million) to improve access to education and football opportunities for children worldwide.

More than $50 million has already been raised, with FIFA donating $1 from every ticket sold for the 2026 World Cup to support education projects across the globe.

Speaking about the announcement, Gianni Infantino said education remains one of the world’s greatest priorities.

“We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world.”

Infantino added that Burna Boy, Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus would help deliver “a powerful message of unity and hope” during the global broadcast.

Bieber said he was honoured to be part of an event that extends beyond music.

“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”

‘To represent Africa is a privilege’

For Burna Boy, the moment carries special significance.

“The FIFA World Cup is one of the few moments that truly brings the entire world together. To represent Africa on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show is a privilege and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly.”

He added that he was proud to be part of a performance that celebrates football and culture while helping create educational opportunities for children worldwide.

The production will also feature beloved characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets, reinforcing the show’s message that every child deserves access to quality education.

The groundbreaking halftime show is being produced by Global Citizen in partnership with Live Nation and Done + Dusted.

The FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund’s advisory board features an impressive list of global figures, including Shakira, Hugh Jackman, Ivanka Trump, The Weeknd, Serena Williams, Kaká and banking executive Jim DeMare.

With football’s biggest prize on the line and some of the world’s biggest music stars sharing one stage, the inaugural FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show promises to deliver a spectacle unlike anything previously seen at the tournament.

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