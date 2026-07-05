Mbappe penalty leads France to win over Paraguay and World Cup quarter-finals

Kylian Mbappe converted a second-half penalty as France edged Paraguay 1-0 on Saturday to book a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Fifa World Cup, overcoming their South American opponents in a physical contest amidst sweltering conditions in Philadelphia.

Paraguay frustrated Les Bleus for much of the afternoon, disrupting the two time Champions’ rhythm with aggressive defending and frequent challenges. Tempers flared on several occasions, with both teams involved in heated exchanges before the breakthrough finally arrived after a VAR review awarded France a penalty in the 70th minute.

France captain Mbappe calmly dispatched the spot kick after Diego Gomez was penalised for bringing down Desire Doue, scoring what was the only goal of the game. The Real Madrid forward also had several chances to extend the lead late on, but Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill produced a series of impressive saves to keep his side in the contest.

The match ended on a sour note when Gill attempted to shake Mbappe’s hand after the final whistle and the Frenchman went past without reciprocation. The Paraguay shot-stopper then threw the ball towards his opponent before later admitting he had briefly “lost his temper”. Played amid an extreme heat warning with temperatures approaching 38ºC, the round-of-16 encounter tested both teams physically. Hydration breaks were essential as players battled through the intense conditions, while France coach Didier Deschamps acknowledged that the weather made it difficult to maintain his side’s usual high-intensity style. France has now reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the fourth-consecutive tournament and will face Morocco on Thursday for a place in the last four. Deschamps welcomed the hard-fought victory, saying his players benefited from being pushed against Paraguay who upset four time Champions Germany in the round of 16 on penalties.

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